Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $313.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.78.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

