Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 2,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $986.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.