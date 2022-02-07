Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $351,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,700 shares of company stock valued at $871,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 2,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $986.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

