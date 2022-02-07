Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $18.25 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,866 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,598. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

