Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $44.47 Million Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 9.90% of Homology Medicines worth $44,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. 14,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.