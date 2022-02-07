Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 554,700 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $212,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

