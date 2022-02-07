Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $48.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,200.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,359.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

