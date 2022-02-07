Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $383,981.40 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

