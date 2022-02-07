Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.