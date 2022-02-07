Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

NYSE:THC traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.13. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

