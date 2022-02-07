Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,098.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 214,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,472. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

