Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $898.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $916.63 million and the lowest is $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.43. 792,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,522. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

