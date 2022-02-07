The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04. AZEK has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

