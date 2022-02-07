The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$90.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$93.45. 4,300,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,551. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$70.09 and a 52-week high of C$93.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

