The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262,200 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of The Blackstone Group worth $309,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $132.55 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

