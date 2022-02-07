The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $125,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 86,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434,006. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

