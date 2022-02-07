The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,154,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,037,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

