The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Position Lowered by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of The Hackett Group worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.11 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.