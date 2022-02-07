The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 6.14% of California BanCorp worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

CALB stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

