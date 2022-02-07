The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.50 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE BC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

