The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.03 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.