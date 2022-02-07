The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 670 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Semtech worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth $1,704,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.97 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

