The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,891 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.09 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

