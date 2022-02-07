The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,017 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.55% of NBT Bancorp worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.