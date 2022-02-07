The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $40,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 68.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.