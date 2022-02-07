The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 660,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

SO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 171,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

