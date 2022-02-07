THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $83,695.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.