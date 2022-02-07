Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of THO stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.