THORChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.33 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $72.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

