Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $453,000 in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Shaw Communications makes up 0.7% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

