Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $705,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

