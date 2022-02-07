Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $262,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. A10 Networks comprises 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

