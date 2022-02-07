Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $23.78 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,776,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.