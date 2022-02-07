Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $517.46. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

