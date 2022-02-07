Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

