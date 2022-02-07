Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$62.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.70.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $38.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.9977 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

