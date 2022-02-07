TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDG opened at $619.63 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.22.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

