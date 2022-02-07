TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 0.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $100.26 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

