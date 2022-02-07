Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TRATF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($38.20) to €30.00 ($33.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Traton stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Traton has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

