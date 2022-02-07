Tremblant Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tremblant Capital Group cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 3.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $118,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $324.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,004. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.76.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

