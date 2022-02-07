Tremblant Capital Group Invests $26.98 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,313,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.