Tremblant Capital Group Lowers Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203,982 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up 2.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 3.27% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $72,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

