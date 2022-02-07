Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 21,297 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,955 shares of company stock worth $1,876,650 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

