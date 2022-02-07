Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $503.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $405.60 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.43 and a 200 day moving average of $558.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

