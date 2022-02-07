Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,444 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $313.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

