Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 94,193 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000. Apple makes up 1.1% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

