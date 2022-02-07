Trexquant Investment LP Has $624,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

NYSE CE opened at $156.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $126.31 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

