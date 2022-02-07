Trexquant Investment LP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $75,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

