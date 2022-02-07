Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

