Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,749 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

