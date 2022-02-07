Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Balchem by 177.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

